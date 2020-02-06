Send Flowers Obituary



February 2, 1940 – January 26, 2020



Gene was a retired architect who graduated from Glenwood High Sschool in 1958. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virgie, and his sister, Joan Denny (John) of Omaha, plus many relatives and lifelong friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Silas and Sophia Ward, brothers Paul, Earl, David and Edward and their wives. A Celebration of Life Brunch is planned for April 4, 2020, at DC Centre in Omaha, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information on his memorial and celebration, go to

In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene Ward Endowed Scholarship Fund at Gene E. Ward, 79February 2, 1940 – January 26, 2020Gene was a retired architect who graduated from Glenwood High Sschool in 1958. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virgie, and his sister, Joan Denny (John) of Omaha, plus many relatives and lifelong friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Silas and Sophia Ward, brothers Paul, Earl, David and Edward and their wives. A Celebration of Life Brunch is planned for April 4, 2020, at DC Centre in Omaha, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information on his memorial and celebration, go to https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/opinion-tribune/. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene Ward Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://omahafoundation.org/donate/ or mail to Mills County Community Foundation, In Care of Omaha Community Foundation, 3555 Farnam Street, Suite 222, Omaha, Neb. 68131. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close