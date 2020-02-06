Gene E. Ward, 79
February 2, 1940 – January 26, 2020
Gene was a retired architect who graduated from Glenwood High Sschool in 1958. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virgie, and his sister, Joan Denny (John) of Omaha, plus many relatives and lifelong friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Silas and Sophia Ward, brothers Paul, Earl, David and Edward and their wives. A Celebration of Life Brunch is planned for April 4, 2020, at DC Centre in Omaha, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information on his memorial and celebration, go to https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/opinion-tribune/.
In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene Ward Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://omahafoundation.org/donate/ or mail to Mills County Community Foundation, In Care of Omaha Community Foundation, 3555 Farnam Street, Suite 222, Omaha, Neb. 68131.
