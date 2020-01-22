George Henry Wragge, Jr. was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Omaha to George Henry Wragge, Sr. and Irma (Karnik) Wragge. He passed away Jan. 13, 2020, in Council Bluffs. George graduated from Clarkson, Nebraska Public Schools and attended Wayne State Teacher's College. He also attended Creighton University and University of Omaha. He taught school prior to joining the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, George was employed with Northwestern Bell from March 16, 1964, until his retirement May 12, 2001. He specialized working on backup generators as a central office technician for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
George was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He had a love for animals, especially cats. You could find him tinkering on his machines at his home in the country.
Preceding George in passing were his parents. Survivors include his son Ian Wragge, granddaughter Emily Wragge both of Glenwood; former wife Janet Wragge of Omaha; extended relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020