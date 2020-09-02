George J. Marshall III, 80

February 14, 1940 - August 25, 2020



George James Marshall, Jr. passed away at Mesquite, Nev. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 80.

He was born February 14, 1940, to George and Anita (Bendt) Marshall and grew up in Silver City where he graduated from high scholl in 1958. George graduated from Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha and began working for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha where he devoted 41 years of his life. He retired in 2001, with a background in mechanical and labor relations. For many years he served on the Board of Directors of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs.

George served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., San Antonio, Texas and Orleans, France. He was a charter member of the Silver City Ambulance Service where he served as an EMT for many years as a result of his Army Medic training.

In 1966, George married Linda Clay and they were parents of two sons, Dirk James and george James III. George was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed 4-H activities with his family, serving as a leader for many years, and being named Outstanding 4-H leaderof the Year for Mills County. He was able to help his boys on their various projects in woodworking, electrical, and photography 9a hobby he developed during his years in France, and the whole family enjoyedworking with their sheep projects. His hobnbies also included hunting, trapping, fishing, attending auctions, and antiquing, which occupied much of his retirement life. He loved nature and being outdoors, was an avid gardener and could always be found outside doing something. He especially enjoyed serving on the Mills County Conservation Board. George especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren in Mesquite, Nev. and Draper, Utah, making new friends and meeting up with old friends from Union Pacific.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anita Marshall; his brother Harold; and brother-in-law, Duane Clay.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda; sons Drik (Amy) Marshall and George Marshall III; grandchildren: Austin, Taylor, Madison, and Lindsey; as well as his favortie grandpup, Duke; brothers Edward (Shirley)Marshall, Terry (Vanessa) Marshall, Dale (Resa) Marhsall and sister Margaret (Sam) Delavan, sister-in-law Diane Clay, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the East Liberty Cemetery northwest of Malvern with military rites conducted by the Silver City American Legion, Gordon May Post 439. There will be no scheduled visitation. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Silver City American Legion Gordon May Post 439 building fund or Silver City rescue. Loess Hills Funeral Home Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.

