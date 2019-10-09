George Keith Tucker, 87 of Glenwood, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, in Council Bluffs. He was born in Pony Creek, rural Glenwood Dec. 30, 1931, to George Clemme and Esther Claudine (Timmerman) Tucker. George grew up in Glenwood, graduating from Glenwood High School.
George enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953. George was united in marriage to Barbara Jo Gilbert on June 20, 1954, in Glenwood. To this union three children were born; Patricia, James and Diane. George was a contracts manager for McDonnell Douglas Services, Inc. His job took him to Indiana, France, Texas, California, Turkey, Montana and Saudi Arabia before returning to Glenwood in 1996.
George was an avid reader, especially books by Louis L'Amour. He enjoyed playing tennis, working in his yard and always loved being with his family. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Glenwood American Legion Post 141 and the Elks.
Preceding George in passing were his parents, five sisters and one brother. Survivors include his wife Barbara Tucker of Glenwood; children Patricia (Kelly) Lyons of Birmingham, Ala.; James (Krista) Tucker; Diane (Shawn) Enger all of Glenwood; grandchildren Brad (Leslie) Lyons; April (Tim) Maglothin, Keith (Jessica) Tucker, Kevin (Alison) Tucker, Rachel Tucker, Carter and Sophia Benson; great-grandchildren Aiden, Faith, Charlie and Henry; brother Larry Tucker of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Services are Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment with full military honors is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Glenwood, Iowa.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019