Gerard Louie Bilodeau, 88 of Glenwood, passed away June 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood with inurnment in the Glenwood Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.

Gerard was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, the son of Archelas and Jeane (Lebrun) Bilodeau. He worked as a foreman in a steel factory, the Miller Company.

Gerard and Georgette St. Pierre were united in marriage on June 30, 1956, in Sherbrooke. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Josee.

The family moved to Connecticut in 1963 and lived in Meriden, Conn. until 1993 when Gerard and Georgette moved to Glenwood to live near their daughter and family.

Gerard was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. He was an avid hockey fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburg Penguins and Boston Bruins. His passion was woodworking; making beautiful clocks and rockers.

Gerard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland Bilodeau and Gaston "Bill" Bilodeau; and sisters, Rita Raymond and Berthe Di Stefano.

