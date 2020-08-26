1/
Gladys C. Evans
1931 - 2020
Gladys C. Evans, 89
January 22, 1931 - August 20, 2020

Gladys C. "Judy" Evans, 89 of Glenwood, died August 20, 2020 in Glenwood. Judy was born January 22, 1931 in Bloomfield to Nona and Paul Roberts.
Survivors include her daughter Cynthia Becker; son Kelly Evans; daughter-in-law Cheryl Evans; sisters Wanda and husband Ed Wolfe; Linda Saatmann; sisters-in-law Betty Budd; Barb Markuson; Virginia Boyd; Kathy Evans; Reba Evans; brother-in-law Sam Evans.
Graveside Services were Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
