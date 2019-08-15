Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregg Edward Reisner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregg Edward Reisner, 64, of Cheyenne, Wyo. died July 26 in Cheyenne.

He was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Fort Dodge.

Gregg's unique sense of humor brought joy to everyone he encountered from his students to his co-workers, church, family and friends.

Gregg was passionate about reading and loved instilling his passion into his students at Afflerbach. His love for gardening in his own yard was shared through his vast knowledge to his customers in the garden center at Lowe's.

He blessed many people with his vocal talents and drama skills from his college days, to his time on the worship team at Cheyenne Hills. Drinking Coffee, eating chocolate, watching movies and playing cards with family were what he considered the best things in life.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Reisner; son, Joel; Daughter, Bethany (Cody Skinner); mother, Doris Wendt (Leon); sister, Kate Scopac; sister, Sheri Bomer (Dale Brown); sister, Karen Reeves; brother, Ron Reisner (Kathy); father-in-law, Bertel Budd (Caryl Marion); Kim's sisters, Becky, Pam, Vicky, Dawn and Kristi; and brother, Brian, and spouses; grandsons, Kaleb and Kyler; stepsisters, Lana Novak, Deb (Bill) Kistler, and Brenda (Alfred) Beier and multiple nieces and nephews.

Greeg was preceded in death by father, Carl Reisner; and mother-in-law, Janice Budd.

Memorial services were held in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Friends who wish may donate to the Reisner Memorial fund at First Education Federal Credit Union. Gregg Edward Reisner, 64, of Cheyenne, Wyo. died July 26 in Cheyenne.He was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Fort Dodge.Gregg's unique sense of humor brought joy to everyone he encountered from his students to his co-workers, church, family and friends.Gregg was passionate about reading and loved instilling his passion into his students at Afflerbach. His love for gardening in his own yard was shared through his vast knowledge to his customers in the garden center at Lowe's.He blessed many people with his vocal talents and drama skills from his college days, to his time on the worship team at Cheyenne Hills. Drinking Coffee, eating chocolate, watching movies and playing cards with family were what he considered the best things in life.He is survived by his wife, Kim Reisner; son, Joel; Daughter, Bethany (Cody Skinner); mother, Doris Wendt (Leon); sister, Kate Scopac; sister, Sheri Bomer (Dale Brown); sister, Karen Reeves; brother, Ron Reisner (Kathy); father-in-law, Bertel Budd (Caryl Marion); Kim's sisters, Becky, Pam, Vicky, Dawn and Kristi; and brother, Brian, and spouses; grandsons, Kaleb and Kyler; stepsisters, Lana Novak, Deb (Bill) Kistler, and Brenda (Alfred) Beier and multiple nieces and nephews.Greeg was preceded in death by father, Carl Reisner; and mother-in-law, Janice Budd.Memorial services were held in Cheyenne, Wyo.Friends who wish may donate to the Reisner Memorial fund at First Education Federal Credit Union. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close