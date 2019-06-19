Gregg Roland Kinsley (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
51534
(712)-527-5241
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gregg Roland Kinsley, 60 of Glenwood, died on June 11, 2019. A Time of Gathering was held at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Gregg was born on March 1, 1959, in Shenandoah, the son of Thomas and Ramona (Meyer) Kinsley. He is survived by his wife Dawn of Glenwood; children, Angela Conant of Bellevue, Neb., Tina Razor of Glenwood, Sean Kinsley of Red Oak, Joshua Sills of Glenwood, and Janaye Decker of Glenwood; and sister Tammy Terveer of Glenwood.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.