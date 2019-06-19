Gregg Roland Kinsley, 60 of Glenwood, died on June 11, 2019. A Time of Gathering was held at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Gregg was born on March 1, 1959, in Shenandoah, the son of Thomas and Ramona (Meyer) Kinsley. He is survived by his wife Dawn of Glenwood; children, Angela Conant of Bellevue, Neb., Tina Razor of Glenwood, Sean Kinsley of Red Oak, Joshua Sills of Glenwood, and Janaye Decker of Glenwood; and sister Tammy Terveer of Glenwood.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 19, 2019