Service Information Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home 411 O Street St. Paul , NE 68873 (308)-754-4651 Send Flowers Obituary



February 5, 1927 - April 28, 2020



Harry Albert Hunt, 93 of Council Bluffs (formerly of Glenwood) died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Private Family Services were held at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Neb. A Private Interment was in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Military Honors were provided by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Harry was born on Feb. 5, 1927, north of Glenwood to Bacil and Hilda (Stille) Hunt. Survivors include his sons, Kerry Hunt of Florida and John Hunt of Arizona; daughter, Cindy Hunt; sister, Mary Ellen Burns.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at Harry A. Hunt, 93February 5, 1927 - April 28, 2020Harry Albert Hunt, 93 of Council Bluffs (formerly of Glenwood) died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.Private Family Services were held at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Neb. A Private Interment was in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Military Honors were provided by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars.Harry was born on Feb. 5, 1927, north of Glenwood to Bacil and Hilda (Stille) Hunt. Survivors include his sons, Kerry Hunt of Florida and John Hunt of Arizona; daughter, Cindy Hunt; sister, Mary Ellen Burns.Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 6, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close