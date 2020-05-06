Harry A. Hunt, 93
February 5, 1927 - April 28, 2020
Harry Albert Hunt, 93 of Council Bluffs (formerly of Glenwood) died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Private Family Services were held at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Neb. A Private Interment was in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Military Honors were provided by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Harry was born on Feb. 5, 1927, north of Glenwood to Bacil and Hilda (Stille) Hunt. Survivors include his sons, Kerry Hunt of Florida and John Hunt of Arizona; daughter, Cindy Hunt; sister, Mary Ellen Burns.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 6, 2020