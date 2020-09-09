1/
Harry Michaelsen
1952 - 2020
Harry Michaelsen, 68
March 4, 1952 - September 1, 2020

Harry Michaelsen, 68, of Pacific Junction, died Sept. 1, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Martin Chapel Cemetery north of Pacific Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Harry was born on March 4, 1952, in Iowa City, the son of Harry and Dorthy (Majauris) Michaelsen.
Harry is survived by his wife, Lola Michaelsen of Pacific Junction; sons, Jody (Malissa) Michaelsen of Red Oak and Adam Michaelsen of Pacific Junction.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
