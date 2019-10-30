Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen J. Johnson, lovingly known as "Granny" 85 of Stuart, formerly of Glenwood, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at the Stuart Care Center. She was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Glenwood to Pearl Wilbur and Angela Marie Elizabeth (Minor) Hockabout.

Helen was raised in Glenwood graduating with the Class of 1951. She began working at Mutual of Omaha following graduation. Helen was united in marriage to Fred Forrest "Frosty" Johnson May 9, 1952, in Glenwood. She was employed in the retail business working for Lee's Variety Store, Pamida, and Kaiman's until her retirement. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Some of Helen's hobbies included needlework, flower gardening, puzzles and taking walks to the Glenwood Lake Park. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Preceding Helen in passing were her parents, husband, brother Robert Hockabout and sister Anna Marie Hockabout. Survivors include her children Vickie (Tom) Estes of Dexter; Terry Johnson of Roseville, Minn.; Sandra (Ray Shelley) Johnson of Menlo; grandchildren Amy, Cory, Dustin Kirkpatrick, Cody Johnson; great-grandchildren Trevor, Jayden, Keegan, Darin, Ty, Abby, Mackenzie and Brianna; great-great-grandson Quentin Andrew; sisters Barbara Kite and Claudine Nielson; extended relatives and many friends.

Services were Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 5399 Chimra Road, Panora, Iowa 50216.

