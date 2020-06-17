Helen L. Hunt, 90

July 31, 1929 - June 12, 2020



Helen Louise Hunt, the youngest of five children, was born in Glenwood, on July 31, 1929. Her parents were William and Lillie Mae (Ross) Meredith. She attended the Glenwood schools and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1946.

Helen married LaVern William Hunt on May 19, 1946, in Hiawatha, Kan. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Linda Lee. The family became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1953.

Helen was employed by the Union Carbide plant in Red Oak from 1951 to 1952, and by the Rex Theater in Glenwood from 1957 to 1959.

In May of 1959, the family moved to Ralston, Neb., to be nearer to LaVern's place of employment. From 1962 to 1964, Helen worked at Hested's in Ralston. In 1969 she went to work at Doctor's Hospital in Omaha, retiring in 1975.

In 1998 because of LaVern's poor health, they sold their home, and moved into an apartment in Bellevue, Neb. Two years later, they moved to the home of their daughter Linda and her husband Stanford Gooch also in Bellevue.

Helen died on June 12, 2020 having attained the age of 90 years, 10 months and 12 days. Her funeral will be held at Bethany Funeral Home in LaVista, Neb. on Saturday, June 20, at 10 am. She will be interred next to her husband in Glenwood Cemetery. Helen has been a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston, Neb. since 1959.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, LaVern (Shorty); parents William and Lillie Mae Meredith; brother, Chester Meredith; sisters Grace Strickland, Pearl Black, and Darlene Thomas.

Helen is survived by her daughter Linda and husband Stanford Gooch of Bellevue, Neb.; granddaughter Aimee Marie and husband Jason Temple of Alexandria, Va.; and sisters – in – law Mary Meredith and Genevieve Hunt of Glenwood; and many nieces and nephews.

