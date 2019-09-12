Jacqueline "Jackie" (Warren) Santoro, 84 of San Diego, Calif., died Aug. 31, 2019. She was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Omaha to Jay S. and Gladys Warren.
Survivors include her children Richard Kevin Santoro San Diego, Calif.; Peter (Sonia) Santoro of Castro Valley, Calif.; Ann Gabriel of Des Moines; Samuel (Pam) Santoro of Minneapolis, Minn.; and brother Phil (Peggy) Warren of Glenwood.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019