James "Jim" Floyd Haynie, Sr, 83 died July 12, 2019, at his home in Raymore, Mo. Jim Sr. was born on March 23, 1936, to Richard and Mary Ellen (McKern) Haynie in Fremont County.
Jim Sr. is survived by his son, Jim, Jr (JJ) of Chicago, Ill., daughter in law Kimberly (Bradin) and; brother Richard M Haynie of Manhattan, Kan.; sister Ila Maye Sutton of Mission, Texas; and his brother William Haynie of Providence, R.I.
Jim Sr. will be laid to rest in Glenwood.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on July 24, 2019