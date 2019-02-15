Jane Myers, 96 of Council Bluffs, formerly of Glenwood, died Feb. 6, 2019, in Council Bluffs. She was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Pacific Junction to Dwight Fenton and Oma (Franklin) Lincoln.
Survivors include children Doug (Sharon) Myers of Glenwood; Roger (Jill) Myers of Winterset; Lynae Wyngate of Maryville, Tenn.; and brother Frank Lincoln of Glenwood.
Services were Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary. Interment, was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Public Library, Grace United Methodist Church or .
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019