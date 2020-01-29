Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bendt Durick. View Sign Service Information Service 12:15 PM Riverside National Cemetery Riverside , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Bendt Durick, 97, of Glenwood passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Bishop Care Center in Bishop, Calif., surrounded by family. Jean was born to German immigrants Otto and Bertha Bendt on Dec. 4, 1922, at Jennie Edmundsen hospital in Council Bluffs. She was an only child. She grew up on Vine Street in Glenwood and always fondly recalled their neighbors at that time. She enjoyed learning embroidery and speaking Plattdeutsch with her Grandma Bendt there. She was a child of the Depression, an experience that echoed through the practical way she lived and in the many memories she shared. Jean graduated from Glenwood High School Class of 1940.

After working at the Omaha stockyards a few years she relocated to join friends in the San Francisco Bay Area. There, she became an early employee of Hewlett-Packard, retiring in 1970 for her next great adventure and life long dream- a trip around the world. Having traveled alone for a four-month trip on an American President Lines freighter that carried ten passengers, she often recounted experiences in India, Kashmir, Afghanistan and the Khyber Pass. She saw much of the world including her ancestral Germany, making lifelong friends along the way.

Jean married retired Army Sergeant Major Roger Durick, originally of Council Bluffs in 1971. Together they enjoyed 40 years, splitting time between Glenwood, where they gardened and maintained the family farm, and California, where they wintered each year near her daughter Carolyn and family. Over the years they enjoyed traveling all around the US and Canada.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband Roger. She is survived by her only child Carolyn Gann of Bishop, Calif., grandchildren Jean Bigham (Ryan) of Big Pine, Calif. and Eliot Gann of Calverton, N.Y., four great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Calif., at 12:15 p.m., Feb 7. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Burlingame, CA or her beloved Sequoia Audubon Society, Woodside, Calif.

