Jeffrey Todd Parks passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Born in Fremont, Neb. on March 28 1960, Jeff grew up in Glenwood and settled in Richmond, Va. with the first girl he ever kissed. He worked for the County of Henrico for 20 years and loved golfing, biking, fishing, hiking, geocaching and just about anything outdoors. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice and the staff at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their care and compassion.
Jeff is survived by his wife Susan (Londgren) Parks, daughter Hillary Hinkle, son-in -law Christopher Leighten, Kiddo and Belle.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019