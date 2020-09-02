Jeremy Beery, 46

January 10, 1974 - August 24, 2020



Jeremy was born Jan. 10, 1974, in Clarinda. He passed away suddenly Aug. 24, 2020 at Jennie Edmondson Hospital. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 1992. He and his wife Robin moved to Malvern in 1995, and they were married Oct. 12, 1996. Their daughter Piper was born April 18, 2008. Jeremy later returned to college and graduated with a master's degree in Healthcare Administration in 2015, after working and attending school full time for five years.

Jeremy was a loving son, father, husband and friend. He had many hobbies. His mom Janet and dad Milo inspired his passions for hunting, fishing and cooking. He spent his childhood hunting and fishing with his dad. Jeremy enjoyed swapping recipes with his mom and according to her he always had better ideas for recipes! He loved to cook, bake, grill and spend time with his family. Jeremy always seemed to know what to do in most situations and gave good advice. Jeremy was very handy and could fix almost anything. His friends and family agree that he was a great storyteller and, while sometimes his stories went on and on, we all wish we could hear another one of his stories now!

Robin and Jeremy met in high school. They were soul mates and best friends. They loved spending time doing projects or just being together. Robin and Jeremy often joked that they shared the same brain because they constantly had the same thoughts at the same time. The thing that Robin and Jeremy love the most is their daughter Piper. They loved family game night. He passed along his love of art, reading, and cooking to her. Piper loves her Daddy more than anything and especially loved his big bear hugs.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandmother Opal Parker, grandfathers Merrill Parker and Beryl Beery, great-grandfather Earl Woods, uncle Gary Parker and Aunt Pam Parker

Jeremy is survived by his cherished wife Robin and their beautiful daughter Piper, his mother Janet Bryson, stepfather Bob Bryson, father Milo Beery, brothers Colin (Kenzi) Beery, Colton Beery, stepsister Abbey (Colin) Heimensen, Grandmother Carolyn Beery, grandmother-in-law Pauline Ellison, mother-in-law Jo Murren, father-in-law Harold Murren, brother-in-law Christopher Burwell and many other loving family and friends.

An Open Visitation was held at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel in Clarinda, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store