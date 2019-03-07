John Alvin Gregory (1935 - 2019)
Obituary

John Alvin Gregory, 84 of Glenwood, died March 2, 2019, in Glenwood. He was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Pacific Junction, to Alvin Burton and Lucille Frances (Pulsifer) Gregory.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Mary Ann Gregory of Glenwood; sons, John B. (Shari) Gregory of Glenwood and Nick (Lori) Gregory of Eaton, Colo.
Services are Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Glen Haven Building Fund.
Funeral Home
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.