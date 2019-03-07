John Alvin Gregory, 84 of Glenwood, died March 2, 2019, in Glenwood. He was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Pacific Junction, to Alvin Burton and Lucille Frances (Pulsifer) Gregory.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Mary Ann Gregory of Glenwood; sons, John B. (Shari) Gregory of Glenwood and Nick (Lori) Gregory of Eaton, Colo.
Services are Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Glen Haven Building Fund.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019