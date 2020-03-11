John Basye, 72

June 27, 1947 - March 7, 2020



John Basye, 72, of Glenwood passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

John was born on June 27, 1947, in Iowa Falls, the son of Rev. E.E. (Preach) and Mary Basye. He grew up in Ackley, Dysart, Grundy Center, and West Union. He attended UNI, graduating in 1970 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. He later earned Masters degrees in Counseling and Educational Administration. He was a long time educator – teacher, coach, and school counselor.

John married Sandy Faverty on Feb. 26, 1977, and they made their home in Glenwood for many years.

John is survived by Sandy, daughter Jonatha (husband, John) and son, Zachary, all of Glenwood. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Taya Jae, and brothers, Jack (Jeanne) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jerry (Vyrdel) of Warrensburg, Mo.

Preceding John in passing were his parents, and brothers, Tom and Jim.

John enjoyed many sports, but golfing was his passion. If he wasn't swinging a club, he was searching for golf balls in the creek. He was a fixture at the Glenwood Golf Course from early spring until the cold chased him back inside. He will be missed by all of his golfing partners across Southwest Iowa.

No services will be held at this time. Memorials should be directed to the VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa.