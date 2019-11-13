Jon J. Borden, age 62 of Council Bluffs passed away on Sunday at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Jon was born on Feb. 18, 1957, in Council Bluffs to Milo and Sharon (Clayton) Borden. Jon worked as a Registered Nurses Assistant at the Glenwood Resource Center. Jon was preceded in death by his wives, Sonia Borden and Amy Lakins; mother, Sharon Borden; nephew, Ryan Payne. Jon is survived by three sons, Brett Borden; Caleb Borden both of Coralville; Garrett and Razelle Borden of Carter Lake; father, Milo Borden; brother, Jeff and Debra Borden all of Council Bluffs; sister, Connie and Rick Payne of Persia, Iowa; ex-wife, Susan Courtier of Glenwood, Iowa.
Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019