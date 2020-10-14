Jon Larson, 73
February 28, 1947 - October 6, 2020
Jon Larson, 73 of Columbia, Mo. died Oct. 6, 2020. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Malvern Cemetery. Several memorials are listed on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com.
Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern assisted the family with local arrangements.
Jon was born on Feb. 28, 1947 in Red Oak, the son of Nels "Fritz" and Mary Margaret (Quimby) Larson.
Jon is survived by his wife Sharon (Turner) Larson; and sons, Chris (Kelly) and Ben (Brooke) and families.