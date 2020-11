Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine Janicek, 91

May 13, 1929 - November 8, 2020



Josephine Janicek (Sztukowski) died Nov. 8, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Burden, (Dave) Karen Janicek, (Pete) Kathie Evingson, (John) and Dale Janicek (Patti), and sisters Jean Koralewski and Rosemary Setum.

Celebration of Life service is planned at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.



