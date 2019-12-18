Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Josh D. Barton, 21 of Pacific Junction, was born Aug. 28, 1998, in Tucson, Ariz. He was the son of Richard and Shannon Barton and Judy and David Wilson. He fought a courageous battle with cancer until he passed away surrounded by his family on Dec. 12, 2019, in Omaha. Josh was raised in rural Pacific Junction and graduated from Glenwood High School in 2017.

Josh was an installation specialist for Sears Homes. He had many passions which included his red Dodge truck, Clifford, playing X-Box and loved his sushi, BBQ and appreciated a good quality bourbon. Josh was a member of the Tractor Club and TRAN. He and his Dad shared their love of firearms together. His friends, family and dog Droopy were there to help him fight his illness. Josh is a hero to all who knew and loved him. He will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

Preceding Josh in passing were his grandmother Dolores Kennedy; Granny Helen; grandparents Robert and Lorraine Feldhans; uncles Tim Feldhans and Verlyn Wells; cousins Shari Kennedy and Tabita Feldhans. Survivors include his parents, Richard (Shannon) Barton of Pacific Junction; Judy (David) Wilson of Rockwell City; siblings Jeannie Kennedy, Justin Rader and Julia Barton; grandparents Dan and Doris Marsh of Tabor; Tom Kennedy of Pacific Junction; girlfriend Melanie Brhel of Milford, Neb.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives and many friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Holy Rosary Church, Glenwood.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

