Judy Ann Lundvall, 60 of Red Oak, formerly of Malvern, died Aug. 2, 2019, in Red Oak. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern with burial in the East Liberty Cemetery.
Judy was born on Jan. 12, 1959, in Shenandoah, the daughter of Harry and Bernice (Smith) Taladay. She is survived by her children, Patty (Larry) Dalton of Council Bluffs, John Hammers, Jr. of Glenwood, Chris (Keli) Hammers of Des Moines, Norma Hammers of Council Bluffs, and Charlie (Katie) Pevehouse of Rochester, Minn.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019