Julie Elston
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Elston, 76
July 2, 1943 - May 22, 2020

Julie Elston, 76 of Glenwood, died May 22, 2020, at the Hanson House in Council Bluffs. Celebration of life was held Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with inurnment in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Julie was born on July 2, 1943, in Spencer, a daughter of Marion and Beverly (Hagberg) Elston. Survived by brothers, Ted Elston of New Hope, Ala., David Elston of Fairbanks, Ark., and Richard Elston of Concord, N.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-5241
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved