Julie Elston, 76

July 2, 1943 - May 22, 2020



Julie Elston, 76 of Glenwood, died May 22, 2020, at the Hanson House in Council Bluffs. Celebration of life was held Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with inurnment in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Julie was born on July 2, 1943, in Spencer, a daughter of Marion and Beverly (Hagberg) Elston. Survived by brothers, Ted Elston of New Hope, Ala., David Elston of Fairbanks, Ark., and Richard Elston of Concord, N.C.

