Katherine M. LaCombe, 77

December 1, 1942 - February 20, 2020



Katherine M. LaCombe, 77 of Glenwood, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 in Omaha. She was born Dec. 1, 1942, to Charles Ogden and Janice (Cleaver) Wyant in Red Oak. Kathy graduated from Antelope Valley High School and earned her Associate Degree at Antelope Valley Community College. She was united in marriage to Therel Stane and to this union three sons were born, Victor, Darren and Eric. Therel passed away when the boys were very young and she later married Dale LaCombe on Jan. 7, 1973, in Council Bluffs.

Kathy was a member of Hillsdale United Methodist Church and U.M.W. She was the owner of H&R Block and Ponderosa for many years. Her passions were reading, sewing, crocheting and was a fan of Iowa State University. She enjoyed sports and attended many of her children and grandchildren's events.

Preceding Kathy in passing were her parents, husband Therel O.D. Stane, siblings Letha Weil, Don Wyant and Edna Wyant.

Survivors include her husband Dale LaCombe of Glenwood; sons Victor Ray (Carol) Stane of Silver City; Darren Jay (Dawn) Stane of Ankeny; Eric (Joni) Stane of Springfield, Neb.; step-sons Mike LaCombe of Council Bluffs; Malo LaCombe of Council Bluffs; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Eldona Lee of Glenwood; Susan (Phil) Castle of California; Chuck (Caroleen) Wyant of Council Bluffs; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.

Services were Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Interment was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Memorials may be made to: Glenwood Public Library, Glenwood Fire & Rescue or the .

Donations

