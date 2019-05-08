Kathleen Ann Colpitts, 71 of Glenwood, died May 2, 2019, in Glenwood. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Grand Island, Neb. to Raymond Nelson and Kathryn Ann (Howard) Lewis.
Survivors include her children Thomas Franklin Colpitts, III and wife Elizabeth; Raymond Terry and wife Stephanie Colpitts and Kathryn (Katy) Colpitts all of Glenwood; siblings Dan (Jim) Lewis of Palm Springs, Calif.; Steve (Darla) Lewis of Council Bluffs; Karen (Mike) Culjat of St. Joseph, Mo. and Kay Owens of N.C.
Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Holy Rosary Church. Interment was Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 2:00 P.M., St. Joseph Cemetery, East Pierce Street and McPherson Avenue, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
