Keith Cody Stacy, 81, of Marion, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Keith was born April 6, 1937, in Glenwood, Iowa, the son of Archie and Ruth (Anderson) Stacy.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Stacy of Marion; two children, Sherrill Anne Morrison of Marion and Scott Cody Stacy of Westminster, Maryland; siblings, Roger (Jill) Stacy of Glenwood, Anna Mae Van Winkle (Mick Thompson) of Tabor, Carol (Roger) Stroud of Glenwood; and Linda (Gary) Vinton of Malvern.
The family will greet friends from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary in Glenwood. Burial will be in the Malvern Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers or plants; Keith's favorite charities were Mayo Clinic, and St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019