Obituary

Keith Cody Stacy, 81, of Marion, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Keith was born April 6, 1937, in Glenwood, Iowa, the son of Archie and Ruth (Anderson) Stacy.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Stacy of Marion; two children, Sherrill Anne Morrison of Marion and Scott Cody Stacy of Westminster, Maryland; siblings, Roger (Jill) Stacy of Glenwood, Anna Mae Van Winkle (Mick Thompson) of Tabor, Carol (Roger) Stroud of Glenwood; and Linda (Gary) Vinton of Malvern.

The family will greet friends from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary in Glenwood. Burial will be in the Malvern Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers or plants; Keith's favorite charities were Mayo Clinic, and St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Interment is in the Malvern Cemetery.

Funeral Home Peterson Mortuary

212 South Locust Street

Glenwood , IA 51534

712-527-4805 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.