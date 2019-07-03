Keith Mintle, 77 of Glenwood, passed away June 28, 2019 at his Glenwood home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Silver City United Methodist Church in Silver City. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Keith was born on March 17, 1942, in Glenwood, the son of Karl and Margaret (Lincoln) Mintle. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Kristopher Paul Mintle and sister Marilyn Skerritt.
Keith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat of Glenwood; son, Kendall Mintle and wife Brenda of Glenwood; daughter, Heather Mills and husband Bob of Elkhorn, Neb.; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister Marianna Papoi of Aurora, Colo.; and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on July 3, 2019