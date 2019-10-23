Kenneth Charles Wade, 76 of Henderson, died Oct. 19, 2019, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue, Neb. Memorial service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Hastings. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern is in charge of arrangements.
Ken was born on June 9, 1943, in Eureka Springs, Ark., the son of Erb and Grace (Pinkley) Wade.
Ken is survived by his wife Dr. Janet Wade of Henderson; sons, Brian (Sophie) Wade of Austin, Texas, and Bret (Maria) Wade of La Vista, Neb.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019