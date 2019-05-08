Kristopher M. Young, 35 of Glenwood, formerly of Council Bluffs, died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. He was born Feb. 1, 1984, in Omaha to Randy Wayne Young and Debbie Lynn Drummy.
Survivors include his grandparents Betty and Larry Cook; grandfather Jim Espinosa, Sr.; mother Debbie Drummy; brothers Brian and Kenny Hartwell; sister Erica and step-father Eric Hartwell.
Celebration of Life Gathering is Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 8, 2019