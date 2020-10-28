Larry E. Haynie, 70
January 19, 1950 - October 22, 2020
Larry Eugene Haynie, the son of Cletis and Norma (Wilson) Haynie was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Council Bluffs. He passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, Neb. at the age of 70 years, 9 months and 3 days.
Larry was raised in Glenwood. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1968 and attended college at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. In 1970, Larry served in the Iowa Army National Guard until 1976, when he was honorably discharged. Larry was united in marriage to Cheryl L. Erickson on June 20, 1971, in Stanton.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Haynie; brother, Timothy Haynie; nephew, Aaron Yardas; niece, Shannelle Haynie; and father and mother-in-law, Marion and Marjorie Erickson.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Haynie of Stanton; two sons: Kevin Haynie of Kingfisher, Okla. and Michael Haynie of Stanton; two grandchildren: Kelby and Adrian; father, Cletis (Marj) Haynie of Red Oak; sisters-in-law; Debra Dunblazier of Glenwood, Carla Yardas of Red Oak and Deborah Haynie of Shenandoah; and aunt, Geraldine Haynie of Papillion, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial is in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton with Military Rites by American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli is Officiating
Facial covering required and social distancing is requested.
Memorials may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.