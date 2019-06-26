Larry Lee Chambers, 82 of Glenwood, died June 19, 2019, in Council Bluffs. He was born July 7, 1936, in Carter's Orchard, Mills County, to Leonard Leo and Verla Lorene (Farrington) Chambers.
Survivors include his children Lori (Gordon) Woodrow; Lee (Denise) Chambers, sisters Joyce (Steve) Mitchell all of Glenwood; Jacquie Lybarger of Mountain Home, Ark..
Services were Monday, June 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 26, 2019