Larry L. Lemonds, 77

June 2, 1941 - November 21, 2018



Larry Lee Lemonds, 77 of Mesa, Ariz. formerly of Glenwood, died Nov. 21, 2018, in Arizona. He was born June 2, 1941, in Glenwood to Jack and Esther Lemonds.

Survivors include his wife Dora Lemonds of Mesa, Ariz.; children Michael, Angie and Tammy; siblings Roger Lemonds of Garland, Texas; Richard Lemonds of Council Bluffs; Neal Lemonds of Omaha; John Lemonds of Glenwood; and Diana Cotton of Pineville, Mo.

Military Graveside Services are Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

