LeMoyne R. Monthey, 83

May 18, 1937 - June 13, 2020



LeMoyne Richard Monthey, 83 of Glenwood, was born on May 18, 1937, in Minden, Neb. to Leo Joyce and Lena (Miller) Monthey. He passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 13, 2020.

LeMoyne was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Muldoon on June 29, 1957 in Kearney, Neb. To this union four children were born, Debra, Michael, Lori and Pamela. LeMoyne was employed as a manager for Rockwell International. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Some of his interests included woodworking, hunting, watching movies and he was an avid Nebraska Husker fan. He enjoyed working around the house and was a meticulous keeper of his yard. He didn't enjoy cooking but liked eating good food made by others. He loved his family and took good care of them.

Preceding Lemoyne in passing were his parents and sister Ardell Diener. Survivors include his wife Patricia Monthey of nearly 63 years, children Debra Monthey Etero of Portland, Ore.; Mike Monthey and P.K. Barnett of Urbandale; Lori (Bill) Haney of Biloxi, Miss.; Pamela Jean Monthey of Glenwood; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Lloyd (Jo) Monthey of Harlan; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Visitation is Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

