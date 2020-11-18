Leon A. Wendt, 98

May 11, 1922 - November 9, 2020



Leon Albert Wendt, 98, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Glen Haven Home in Glenwood. Due to COVID-19 a private funeral for the immediate family was held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood and Harvey T. Rimel American Legion Post 141. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Duane and his family.

Leon was born in Ashland, Neb. to Anna and Frank Wendt. He grew up and worked on the family farm until entering the Navy in 1942 at the age of 20. During his time in the service, he served aboard the USS Alabama Battleship earning two battle stars in the Atlantic Theater and two battle stars in the Pacific Theater. He was married to Violet Wendt from 1944-1977. From this marriage, four children were born, Lana, Gregory, Debra and Brenda.

Leon was married to Doris Reisner in 1988, adding to his family, five stepchildren and their families.

Leon worked for Peoples Natural Gas for 28 years, retiring in 1984. Leon was also devoted to serving in his community, belonging to many organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, VFW, The American Legion for 72 consecutive years, lifetime member of the Optimist Club, and a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. Leon was on the 1st Heartland Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with one hundred other WWII veterans and considered this the trip of a lifetime. Leon especially enjoyed visits from his family and friends and getting together for holidays. Leon was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Leon would want everyone to know he was an avid Nebraska Football fan and will be their guardian angel.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, son Gregory Wendt, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Betty Wendt, sister and brother-in-law Ardis and Jack Nash, son-in-law Michael Novak, and stepson Gregory Reisner.

Leon is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughters Lana Novak, Debra (Bill) Kistler, Brenda (Alfred) Beier, grandchildren Bailey Novak, Zach Willett, Chase (Brittany) Beier, Blake (Liz) Beier, great-grandchildren Blaine Willett and Jackson Beier, stepchildren Kate Scopac, Sherri (Dale) Bomer-Brown, daughter-in-law Kim Reisner, Karen Reeves, Ron (Kathy) Reisner, brother Keith (Joan) Wendt, sister Beverly (Dale) Santman, and many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store