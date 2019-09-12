Leonard "Len" Tyson (1953 - 2019)
Leonard "Len" Tyson, 65 of Tabor, died at the Tabor Manor on Aug. 31, 2019. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with burial in the Martin Chapel Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family.
Len was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Knoxville, the son of Harry and Shirley (Cain) Tyson.
He is survived by his children, Ryan (Laura) of Glenwood, Matthew of Pacific Junction, and Josh (Carina) of Glenwood; and siblings, Diane, Chris, and Mike (Diane).
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
