Leslie D. Hamilton, 54

March 3, 1966 - April 12, 2020



Leslie D. Hamilton, 54 of Glenwood, was born March 3, 1966, in Omaha. She passed away April 12, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Private graveside will be held May 7, 2020, in the Glenwood Cemetery. "May Leslie find the peace in death that was not accorded to her in life. Will love you forever and always, Mom Deborah Wood". Preceding Leslie in passing were her great-grandparents E.L. (Buck) and Joanna Fisher; grandparents Irene Landis, Martha and Russell Wood; Survivors include her mother Deborah Wood of Glenwood; uncles Carl Tillman and Craig Tillman both of Glenwood; aunt Teresa Davis of Millersport, Ohio; father Russell Wood of Kearney, Mo.; extended relatives and friends.

A memorial fund is established at Glenwood State Bank. Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.