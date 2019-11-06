Levajane Jorgensen, 72 of Glenwood, died at her home Nov. 2, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Bible Baptist Church in Glenwood with burial in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials are to Bible Baptist Church. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Levajane was born on Jan. 5, 1947 in Manning, the daughter of Alfred and Verna (Crouch) Griffin. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Craft of Glenwood and Paula (Jim) Cunningham of Phoenix, Ariz.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019