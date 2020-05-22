Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Jane Kruse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa J. Kruse, 47

August 1, 1972 - May 10, 2020



Lisa Jane Kruse, 47, of Batavia, Ill. passed away following an eight year battle with Metastatic

Lisa graduated from St. Charles High School in 1990. She then attended Iowa State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fashion Merchandising in 1994. It was at Iowa State that she met Kent whom she would marry and start a family on Nov. 29, 1997, in St Charles, Ill.

Before moving to Batavia, Ill. in 2003, Kent and Lisa lived in Geneva, Ill. where they welcomed their son Mason in 2002. She worked most of her professional career of nearly 25 years for Factory Card Outlet, where she was the Director of Inventory Control & Asset Management. She loved to travel and planned many wonderful vacations both internationally and nationally with her husband and family. Her passion for helping others was lived out through many charity organizations, volunteering, and giving back to the community and those in need.

She is survived by her husband Kent Kruse; a son Mason Kruse; her mother Naomi Walker; her siblings, Terri (Michael) Mayotte, Karen (Mark Alexander) Fitzsimmons, Tami (Robert) Judd, Thomas (Kim) Walker and Patricia (Biagio) Dugo; and several nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and several great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles Walker, maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jeannette Pappalardo; an Aunt Naomi Scharenberg, and a nephew Ryan Fitzsimmons.

Due to the COVID-19 at Lisa's request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date which will include an ice cream social and her favorite music.

Lisa will have a private committal service and interment held in Union Cemetery in St. Charles, Ill.

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund in Lisa's name is being established to support students wanting to attend the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at Iowa State University.

