Lyle Pierce (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA
51534
(712)-527-4805
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lyle Pierce, Sr. 79 of Plattsmouth, Neb., formerly of Glenwood, died June 27, 2019, at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Silver City to Marvin and Geneva (Rist) Pierce.
Survivors include Mary Pierce of Plattsmouth, Neb.; children Tammy and Robert Norman of Bellevue, Neb.; Phillip Pierce of Plattsmouth, Neb.; Kim and Ty Morris of Nehawka, Neb.; siblings Barbara Pakos; Ruth Schmahl both of Pacific Junction; John Pierce of Council Bluffs and Joyce Wright of Council Bluffs.
Services were Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.
Memorials may be directed to .
Interment with Military Rites was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on July 3, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.