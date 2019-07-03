Lyle Pierce, Sr. 79 of Plattsmouth, Neb., formerly of Glenwood, died June 27, 2019, at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Silver City to Marvin and Geneva (Rist) Pierce.
Survivors include Mary Pierce of Plattsmouth, Neb.; children Tammy and Robert Norman of Bellevue, Neb.; Phillip Pierce of Plattsmouth, Neb.; Kim and Ty Morris of Nehawka, Neb.; siblings Barbara Pakos; Ruth Schmahl both of Pacific Junction; John Pierce of Council Bluffs and Joyce Wright of Council Bluffs.
Services were Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.
Memorials may be directed to .
Interment with Military Rites was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on July 3, 2019