Mabel Catherine (Pease) Fink, 81 of Glenwood, formerly of Silver City, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Glenwood. She was born June 8, 1938 in Pine Hill, New Jersey to Arthur Reed Pease, II and Anne Marie (Page) Pease.
Survivors include her children Peggy Ann (Mike) Kaderka of Jonestown, Texas; Mike (Penny) Fink of Bellevue, Neb.; and Jeff (Mitzi) Fink of Silver City.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Peterson Mortuary, 212 S. Locust Street, Glenwood, Iowa.
Services are Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Thurman Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020