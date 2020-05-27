Mae D. Ehlers, 85
June 8, 1934 - May 18, 2020
Mae Darlene Ehlers, 85 of Omaha, formerly of Glenwood, died May 18, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1934, in Leigh, Neb. to Glen Rex and Ardath Marie (Podany) Bridges.
Survivors include her daughters Debbie (Marty) Meyers of Aurora, Colo.; Carrie (Chuck) Ward of Omaha; Kelly Qvern of Canton, Ga.; and sister Ardelis (Dick) Weir of Monee, Ill.
Graveside Services were Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 27, 2020