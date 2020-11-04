Margaret Dooley, 83

October 11, 1937- October 23, 2020



Margaret (Elaine) Dooley, 83, of Macedonia, and formerly of Henderson, passed away in the comfort of her home on Oct. 23, 2020.

Elaine was born Oct. 11, 1937, in California Junction to Ralph and Margaret H. (Porter) Allen. Elaine had her own daycare years ago. She enjoyed reading, country music, playing cards, bird watching, game shows and her grandchildren most of all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Calvin.

Elaine is survived by her children, Debora Turner of Iowa; Calvin Deakins, Jr. and wife Penny of Macedonia; Balinda Tharp of Jackson, Minn.; Christine Watson and husband Keith of Lewis; Patricia Deitchler and husband Philip of Henderson; David Deakins and wife Marolyn of Cabot, Ark.; and Carolyn Butler and husband David of Red Oak; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Elaine's final resting place will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Missouri Valley. Services to take place at a later date.

Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store