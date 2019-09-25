Margaret Helen was born Feb. 13, 1924, to Ernest A. and Verna (Wood) White in the Hillsdale Community.
Surviving her are her life partner, Earl Thies, her children Ernest A. (Sherry) Bloomer, Emerson; LuAnn Bloomer-Peverill (Todd), Glenwood; step-children, Dallas (Cynthia) Thies, Ames; and Galen (Grace) Thies, Omaha. Other surviving close relatives are sister-in law Mary Bloomer, Denver, Colo.; Maxine (Phil) Farley, Broomfield, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Don Thies and Duane Thies, Winside Neb.
Services were Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hillsdale United Methodist Church.
Interment was in the Tabor Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019