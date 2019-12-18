Marie E. "Betty" Ludwig (1918 - 2019)
Mary E. "Betty" Ludwig, 101, Lincoln, Neb., died Dec. 15, 2019. She was born June 6, 1918, in Glenwood to Henry Herman and Mary (Paulus) Dean. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
Family includes daughters, Barbara Lynne Ludwig, Martha Anne Bonner, Lincoln, Neb.; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George H.; son, Major Richard Dean Ludwig and brother, Robert P. Dean.
Graveside service is at 1 p.m., Thursday, in the Glenwood Cemetery. No visitation, cremation.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
