Marilyn Jean Burdic, age 81, formerly of Malvern, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, at the Heritage at Fox Run Assisted Living facility in Council Bluffs.

The daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Connor) Karstens, Marilyn was born on April 29, 1938, in Omaha and attended Central High School in Omaha, where she graduated in 1956. After graduating high school, Marilyn worked for the phone company in Omaha until 1961, when she married Allan Clarke Burdic and the couple immediately moved to Malvern, where Allan had begun working at the family-owned bank. The couple welcomed two children into the world, Susan Lennea in 1962 and Jay Patrick in 1964.

Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge with her "Nobody's Perfect" bridge club and was a champion for small schools through her involvement with PURE (People United for Rural Education) as well as her many years serving as president of the Malvern school board.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Johnson of Overland Park, Kan., and her children Maggie Johnson, Emilee Murry and her husband Josh and their son Malakhi, Bryce Johnson and his wife Alicia; son Jay Burdic and his wife Jessica, and their children Emersyn and Beau; and a host of many special friends.

In respect of Marilyn's wishes, there will be no funeral services scheduled.

