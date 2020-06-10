Marion C. Eichelberger, 97

March 31, 1923 - May 31, 2020



Marion Carol (Hammers)Eichelberger, 97, of Glenwood, passed away May 31, 2020 in Glenwood.

Carol Eichelberger was born March 31, 1923 in Malvern to the late Oliver James Hammers and Leona Joy (Anthony) Hammers.

She will be missed by her survivors: son Larry (Penny) Eichelberger of Glenwood; daughter Kay (Linus) LeFever of Glenwood; and daughter Elaine (Larry) Olson of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Memorial donations may be made to the Glenwood Chapter DAR %Lana White, 35809 Paddock Avenue, Hastings, Iowa 51540 or Friends of the Library.

Celebration of Life was Friday, June 5, 2020, at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.



