Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Haynie, 87

November, 1933 - November 16, 2020



Marjorie Haynie, 87 of Red Oak, formerly of Glenwood and Malvern, died Nov. 16, 2020 at her home in Red Oak.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary in Glenwood. Private Graveside Services will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Peterson Mortuary is handling services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store